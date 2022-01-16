Record-breaking €19m Lotto ticket sold in Mayo

The winning ticket of last night's record-breaking Lotto jackpot draw was sold in Co Mayo.

With a grand prize of €19,060,800 one lucky player wakes up this morning having won the largest jackpot prize in the history of the game.

The West of Ireland winner will pick up their winnings having matched six numbers from a Quick Pick buy.

The capped jackpot has been rolling since June 9 equalling 62 games in total without a winner.

An outright winner had been guaranteed for Saturday night's draw, following the announcement that the full value of the top prize would flow down to the next prize tier if no player matched all of the winning numbers.

The winning numbers in the main lotto draw were: 2, 9, 16, 30, 37 and 40. The bonus number was 23.

In the Plus 1 draw, the winning numbers were: 5, 9, 16, 27, 33, and 41. The bonus number was 12.

A player in Kilkenny scooped the top prize of €250,000 in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The winning numbers in that draw were: 6, 11, 19, 23, 26, and 44. The bonus number was 16.

Thet’s winning raffle number was 9398.

The winning ticket of last night’s incredible #Lotto Jackpot was sold in Mayo! 🎉#ItCouldBeYou — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 16, 2022

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said last night's €19m draw was "truly monumental" having rolled on for seven months.

"The €19.06 million was won in the natural way as the winning ticket holder matched all six numbers which meant that the ‘Will be Won’ mechanism was not needed," they said.

"We are urging all of our Lotto players in Mayo to carefully check their tickets today as one player now has a ticket worth a truly life-altering amount.”