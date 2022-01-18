Covid-19: Further 11,683 confirmed cases, 979 in hospital and 93 in ICU

Covid-19: Further 11,683 confirmed cases, 979 in hospital and 93 in ICU
Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 17:45
Greg Murphy

The Department of Health has been notified of a further 11,683 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland; 5,767 PCR-confirmed cases, as well as 5,916 positive antigen tests logged through the HSE portal.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus stands at 979, which is a reduction of 27 since yesterday.

Of those being treated in hospital, 93 are in intensive care, which is down four since yesterday.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told a private Fine Gael party meeting that people are unlikely to need the Digital Covid Cert to enter a pub or restaurant after the end of March.

Mr Varadkar addressing an online meeting of his party ahead of the return of the Dáil on Wednesday said the cert will be required for international travel for some considerable time but “not for domestic purposes”.

He said he wants to “end all those legal restrictions that we're currently subject to”.

Mr Varadkar also suggested that the requirement on wearing masks in crowded public places could become a seasonal requirement rather than a permanent rule.

Earlier, the health minister said some of the current Covid-19 restrictions could be lifted in advance of the end of the month, ahead of schedule.

Speaking on Tuesday, Stephen Donnelly said in his view and in the view of the Government’s health advisors, the peak of the Omicron wave has now passed.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is to meet on Thursday and there is a growing expectation that some of the measures, including the 8pm closing time for pubs and restaurants could be lifted as soon as this weekend.

“Do I think that some of the measures will be lifted, the government will decide to move ahead of the end of the month? Yes, I think it's likely that that measures will come in before the end of the month,” Mr Donnelly said.

Read More

Almost 90% of employees would like to stay working remotely after Covid restrictions end

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Jan 12, 2022 Donnelly: Covid restrictions could be lifted as early as this weekend
Employee burnout report Almost 90% of employees would like to stay working remotely after Covid restrictions end
Housing stock Numbers seeking one- and two-bed council houses in Co Cork now outstrips demand for larger homes
Covid-19: Further 11,683 confirmed cases, 979 in hospital and 93 in ICU

Asteroid bigger than Carrauntoohil to soar past Earth tonight

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices