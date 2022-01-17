Campaigners want end to ‘scattered’ approach after murder of Ashling Murphy 

More must be done to tackle domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence in Ireland, campaigners have demanded in the wake of Ashling Murphy’s murder.

The murder has caused widespread anger and shock in Ireland and beyond, with tens of thousands of people attending vigils in recent days.

Mary McDermott, chief executive officer at Safe Ireland, which campaigns for women and children’s safety, said the country does not have a minister with full responsibility for gender-based and domestic violence, saying it is “scattered” across various Government departments.

Floral tributes and candles are left for Ms Murphy during a vigil outside the London Irish Centre in Camden (PA)

She told RTÉ's Morning Ireland: “Refuge and support services are under (the department of) children and the rest of the responsibility, which we know requires a whole of Government response, is scattered across the rest of Government departments.

It needs a whole-level response but at the moment it is fragmented and scattered.

“The Tánaiste said there is a need for a lead minister.

“We hope it brings all the areas under one ministry to respond in a coherent and systematic and fully resourced way.

“Domestic violence in this country is a large-scale social problem. It is not a matter of poor personal choice. While we welcome all targeted actions that address the individual, if it is not systemically responded to we will fail.

We think domestic violence is akin to climate change and call for a high-level unit to set out and consider this.

Over the weekend, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said a new Government strategy to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence will be published by the start of March. It would, she said, take a “zero-tolerance” approach to violence against women.

It comes as gardaí identified a new person of interest – who is believed to be in hospital in the Dublin region receiving treatment – and are waiting to speak to him.

As their investigation continues, gardaí believe the development of DNA profiles will form an integral part of the search for Ms Murphy’s killer.

A complaint from another woman, who said she was followed on the same canal path hours before the murder, is still being investigated.

A woman wearing a ‘solidarity, not silence, T-shirt attends a vigil outside the London Irish Centre in Camden (PA)

Ms Murphy’s funeral will take place on Tuesday at St Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus, in Co Offaly.

Unions including the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation, Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland, and Teachers’ Union Ireland have urged schools and colleges across Ireland to observe a minute’s silence at 11 am the same day.

They said in a joint statement: “We are encouraging schools to fall silent to remember a beloved primary school teacher, taken far too soon, and show our solidarity with her friends, family, colleagues and pupils as Ashling is laid to rest.”