Teacher Ashling Murphy described as 'shining light' at Durrow National School 

Flowers and a card left at Fiona's Way sculpture near the scene of the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly. The sculpture was erected to commemorate the 1996 disappearance of Fiona Pender. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 14:31
Vivienne Clarke

The late Ashling Murphy has been described as a "shining light" by the principal of the primary school she taught in.

James Hogan, the principal of Durrow NS where Ms Murphy taught first class, paid tribute to his young colleague today.

“Her pupils adored her,” he told RTÉ radio’s News at One this afternoon.

"Children had been coming into school this morning with tears in their eyes," he said. 

"While she was not there, she was not forgotten by her class or her colleagues."

A recent graduate from Mary Immaculate College, Ms Murphy started teaching in the school in March 2021.

"The school community was devastated to have lost a colleague and a friend, a person who brought light with her and who would put a smile on anyone’s face," Mr Hogan added.

Mr Hogan said that the children in the school had been invited to write “little messages” to Ms Murphy which were being put into a memory box for her.

He said Ms Murphy had made a “huge impact” and “fit in so well” in the school community. 

“Her personality, her bubbliness, her smile, her talents. She would reach out to any child.

“She was one in a million. It’s heartbreaking that it was all taken from her.” 

The priority of the school community today was to care for the children and staff and supports had been put in place. 

Staff had met early this morning for a briefing at which “there were waves of tears” Mr Hogan said.

He added that the thoughts and prayers of everyone in the school were with the Murphy family as they attempt to cope with the loss of their daughter.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.

#Violence against women
