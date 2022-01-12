Woman, 20s, dies following assault in Offaly

A man has been arrested after a fatal assault on a woman who may have been out jogging near the banks of the Grand Canal in Co Offaly.

The incident happened at around 4pm, with the woman - understood to be in her 20s - seriously assaulted.

Gardaí confirmed at 7.40pm that she had died.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and is being detained for questioning in connection with the incident.

Gardaí quickly closed off the area on the banks of the Grand Canal, between the town centre and Boland's Lock.

The body of the woman remains at the scene tonight and gardaí said the scene would be preserved overnight for further examination on Thursday.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have also been notified.

An incident room has been established at Tullamore Garda Station under a Senior Investigating Officer and a family liaison officer has been appointed and is liaising with the family of the deceased.

Gardaí are appealing for any person with any information on this fatal assault to come forward. In particular, Gardaí are appealing to any persons that were in the Cappincur/canal walk area of Tullamore before 4pm on Wednesday to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.