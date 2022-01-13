HSE paying between 53 and 70 cents per antigen test

The HSE is paying between 53 and 70 cent per antigen test, according to figures obtained by the Irish Examiner.

Close to 2m tests have been issued via post since October.

The price paid is the result of a European joint procurement agreement, a HSE spokesperson said, with the rates "renegotiated downwards" based on volumes ordered and timing.

It was added that “while pricing is commercially sensitive, it can be confirmed that the range has varied from between €2.65 and €3.50 per test kit”.

The HSE is currently sending free antigen test kits of five individual tests to those aged four to 39 years who have Covid-19 symptoms, via a new online portal.

Previously, antigen tests were only issued to close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases, a programme rolled out on October 28.

Since, close to 2m tests have been distributed via post, with An Post workers sent back to work early from their Christmas holidays in order to deal with the demand in recent weeks.

Strong public demand

Retailers countrywide are under pressure to keep stock levels of antigen tests high enough to meet the public demand in recent weeks.

Price points for antigen tests are varied across different supermarkets, shops, and pharmacies, though many are selling kits of five tests for under €15.

In Dunnes Stores in Cork City, a box of five tests can be bought for €12.99, with an employee saying they’re coping well with the demand but it has been “very busy”.

SuperValu in Castletroy, Limerick, has priced its single tests for €2.99, with a member of staff saying sales of tests were “manic” between St Stephen’s Day and the new year but have reduced slightly since.

A Centra store in Killarney is charging €4.99 per Flowflex test, while a Circle K garage in Nenagh hasn’t been able to secure stock.

A box of five tests costs €11.99 in Lidl at the moment, with a spokesperson saying that “stock is extremely limited in stores right now as demand has been very strong over the past few weeks but our teams are working exceptionally hard to try to meet the demand”.

Aldi’s group buying director John Curtin said: “We have seen a large uplift in the demand for Covid-19 antigen tests, particularly so in the last number of weeks. We have excellent availability."

In Boots, where tests are priced from €19.95 for a pack of five and single tests are available from €3.99, a spokesperson said they’ve seen “a sharp uplift in demand for self-administered or at-home antigen tests” in recent weeks.

McCabe’s online pharmacy currently offers five tests for €22.50, while McCauley’s is selling kits of five for €15.