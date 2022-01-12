Covid-19 death toll tops 6,000 as 20,909 new cases confirmed

The death toll from Covid-19 has topped 6,000 as health officials confirmed there have been 83 deaths related to the virus in the last week.

It brings the death toll from the virus in Ireland to 6,035.

Health officials added that 20,909 cases of the virus have been recorded today. The State hit the milestone of one million Covid cases on Monday.

The Department of Health also confirmed that there are 1,055 patients with the virus in hospital, down seven from yesterday’s figures.

Of those in hospital, 92 are in intensive care.

It comes as changes to the rules around close contacts were confirmed by Government.

The changes will reduce the requirement for restricted movements for close contacts.

The new rules, which come into effect from midnight tomorrow, are:

People who are close contacts who have received a booster vaccine and have no symptoms are no longer required to isolate at all. However, they will be advised to wear a medical or higher grade mask and to take regular antigen tests;

Non-boosted close contacts should have to restrict movements for seven days;

All positive cases should be required to isolate for seven days — this is reduced from 10;

Those with a positive antigen test should no longer need PCR confirmation. An online portal is being set up to allow people to upload antigen test and close contact details.

Speaking about the changes to the rules, Dr Tony Holohan said they are framed in light of available evidence, expert views and the international experience of Covid-19.

“The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is continuing to have a significant impact on all areas of our society and economy due to its increased growth advantage compared to Delta," said the Chief Medical Officer.

"There are some early, positive indicators however, that suggest infection from Omicron results in less severe illness and reduced requirement for care in hospital."

He added: “It is important to note that the changes announced today cover a range of measures from self-isolation and restriction of movements to mask wearing and testing.

"These measures are more proportionate to the current level of infection and the impact it is having. In particular, while we are reducing the requirement to self-isolate and restrict movements for cases and close contacts respectively, we are strengthening guidance relating to mask-wearing and reduced social contact for the full ten days following diagnosis or last known close contact."

Dr Holohan said that the measures are "intended to maintain our protection of public health while reducing pressure on the health service" as well as enabling the continued operation of other economic sectors in society.

The country also hit a new milestone in the vaccine programme today, seeing the 10 millionth dose administered – which Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said should be celebrated.