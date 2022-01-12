'Whirlwind year' for West Cork student as Young Scientist Exhibition opens

It was an action-packed day in the virtual exhibition hall, as the first round of judging got underway at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) on Wednesday.

At the opening ceremony, President Michael D Higgins paid an inspiring tribute to the students taking part, and their parents and teachers.

“Over the decades, the awards and exhibition have rightly earned their place as an annual highlight in the school calendar, providing opportunities for young people across our country to participate and be inspired by science engagement activities in their schools and homes," said President Higgins.

"We are fortunate in Ireland to have so many young people who create the promise as well as the possibility of becoming the problem solvers, critical thinkers, and persistent pursuers of the possibilities of tomorrow.”

West Cork student Greg Tarr spoke of his whirlwind year, from winning BTYSTE 2021 with his program to detect ‘deepfake’ videos on the internet to founding his own company, Inferex, which provides infrastructure for the development of AI technology.

“I've wanted to become a founder from when I was a small child or toddler, but I think BT Young Scientist gave me credibility that one couldn't achieve otherwise," he said.

"I was recognised as a person of thought, rather than just being a kid. And that had a reciprocal effect on my confidence as well, and my ability to go, you know what, this is possible.”

Student Orla Murphy from Mount Sackville, Dublin, who is showcasing her project 'The Relationship Between a Bridge's Design and how force and environmental factors affect its structural integrity' at the 58th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition. Picture: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography

From 550 qualifying projects, 111 are from Cork schools, and 13 qualifiers hail from Kinsale Community School. Shaun Holly is a science teacher in the school, and the BT Young Scientist co-ordinator, and said the school is “delighted” to have so many qualifying students this year.

He said that while there has always been a strong showing from their school at the exhibition, he is particularly in awe of this year's students, who didn’t have the promise of a trip to Dublin to an in-person exhibition.

“I have fierce admiration for the 24 students who decided to enter knowing that there wasn't that trip up to Dublin. The kids put in just as much work as any other year, without that live experience, but they still stuck at it, that's why I admire them a bit more,” he said.

Mr Holly said the school puts a particular focus on sustainability, and that is reflected in the students’ entries, which include tackling bacteria and viruses with environmentally friendly UV LEDs, the world of fast fashion, and environmentally friendly washing up liquid.

Mr Holly said the students are making the most of the virtual exhibition and plan to watch the awards ceremony together on Friday.

“With so many things cancelled and put off due to the pandemic, fair play to BT for keeping pushing on and holding something. And as we always say, getting into the exhibition is success in itself and they'll always have that on their CV forevermore, no matter what happens on Friday.”