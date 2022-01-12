Young scientists to explore perfect conditions for a 'sideline cut' and converting gravity to electricity 

Can gravity be converted to electricity? What are the perfect conditions for a sideline cut in hurling? How can we solve the housing crisis? And what brand of bubble gum makes the best bubbles?

These are just some of the questions being asked by students taking part in this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, which goes live from 8am.

Now in its 58th year, the exhibition will showcase more than 1,000 of Ireland’s brightest young minds as they compete to take home the highly acclaimed title of BT Young Scientist and Technologist of the Year 2022.

Designed to raise schools’ engagement in the subjects of science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM), it calls upon students aged 12-19 years from all over the island of Ireland to showcase innovative science and technology projects.

In total, 550 projects have qualified from 1,440 entries, representing 219 schools across 29 counties.

Started in 1965, it is the longest-running STEM exhibition in Europe, inspiring entries from more than 100,000 students about what sparks their scientific curiosity.

Students’ entries this year have shown a strong interest in the effects of the pandemic, as well as the environment, technology, agriculture, and healthcare.

Cork qualifiying entries

Cork students are well represented, with 111 qualifying entries from schools in the county — all of whom have big shoes to fill.

In 2021, Bandon Grammar School student, Greg Tarr, saw off tough competition to scoop the top prize with a computer program designed to detect 'deepfake' videos.

In 2020, Cork students also came out on top, as Coláiste Choilm's (Ballincollig) Cormac Harris and Alan O'Sullivan won for their groundbreaking research on the prevalence of gender stereotyping in five- to seven-year-olds and the development of an initiative to combat gender bias.

Speaking ahead of this year’s exhibition, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was delighted to welcome the event once again.

“People working in STEM in Ireland are changing the face of the world we live in every day," Mr Martin said.

As a Government, we want to further strengthen and deepen the role and profile of STEM learning.

"I want to congratulate everyone involved in the delivery of this year’s exhibition and wish all the participants the very best in the competition, and in the interesting and important careers that no doubt lie ahead,” he said.

Shay Walsh, managing director, BT Ireland, said: “As students prepare for the public stage tomorrow, I’d like to take this opportunity to wish every single one of them the best of luck.

"By simply creating their project idea, researching and posing a conclusion, they have all earned the titles of scientists, engineers, mathematicians, and technologists.

"I would encourage everyone across the country and beyond to register for the Exhibition and to see for yourselves how the bright minds of today are shaping the world of tomorrow.”

The three-day Exhibition includes a jam-packed calendar of events that will culminate in the awards ceremony on Friday afternoon.