Q&A: What are the new close contact rules, and what are the risks?

As of midnight Thursday, rules for close contacts of people who are Covid-19 positive will be relaxed in order to ease staffing pressures, allowing people to return to the workplace.

But what exactly are those changes and will they bring higher risk to the public?

How long do I need to isolate for if I have Covid-19?

All positive cases of Covid are now required to isolate for only seven days. This is reduced from the previous 10 day isolation period.

I have a positive antigen test – do I still get a PCR?

Those aged four to 39 years old with a positive antigen test should no longer need PCR confirmation.

An online portal is being set up to allow people to upload positive antigen test results and close contact details.

I’m a close contact but I am showing no symptoms and have negative antigen tests – do I still isolate?

If you are a close contact and you have received a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine, you do not need to isolate.

However, it is advised that you wear a medical or higher grade mask and take regular antigen tests.

If you do not have a booster shot and are a close contact of someone who is Covid positive, you must restrict your movements for seven days.

However, if you have recovered from Covid following a positive PCR or antigen test from December 1, 2021, you are exempt from restriction of movement and testing.

According to the HSE website, to restrict your movements you must avoid social situations and contact with other people as much as you can and stay at home as much as possible.

You can still go outside to exercise by yourself as long as you keep 2m away from other people.

If you are restricting your movements:

Do not go to work, unless you work on your own and can completely avoid other people;

Do not go to a vaccination appointment;

Do not go to school or college;

Do not use public transport;

Do not have visitors at your home;

Do not visit others, even if you usually care for them;

Do not go to the shops or pharmacy;

Do not drop off or collect your children from school – if you have to go, avoid other people and stay in your car.

What is the new HSE online portal?

The HSE online portal will be up and running in a few days, which will allow people to upload their positive antigen results as well as notify their close contacts.

To keep track of case numbers, even in a loose sense, the Government is hoping people will upload positive results to this portal.

Are there extra risks in shortening isolation times?

On the easing of close contact rules, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly admitted there was a certain level of risk.

“Undoubtedly, if we relax the rules on close contacts it does add an element of risk, but I think what we’re really seeing now is an endorsement of the booster campaign and an endorsement of the national effort," he said.

“Before Christmas, I asked for an all-hands-on-deck approach right across the healthcare community and people stepped up in an incredible way.

“Our general practice, the practice nurses, doctors, our pharmacies, and the amazing people working in our vaccine centres – they stopped an awful lot of the work they were doing, they vaccinated so many people, I think we’re second in Europe at the moment,” he said.

Will other restrictions be lifted?

The Taoiseach has said Nphet will review current restrictions on the hospitality sector, when it meets on January 20.

However, he said it remains the case that those restrictions will stay in place until at least the end of the month.