Medical-grade masks and isolation – here's what the CMO has recommended to Government

Close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases who have received a booster vaccine will not have to isolate from midnight on Thursday, but should take antigen tests and wear well-fitting FFP2 masks, the CMO has said.

In his letter to Government on Tuesday, Dr Tony Holohan said people can be considered "immunity boosted" from seven days after their third vaccine or up to three months post-infection of the virus.

However, those outside this cohort should isolate for seven days, Dr Holohan says.

The letter reads: "Close contacts aged over 12 years' old who have had their immunity boosted are not required to restrict their movements. They should take regular antigen tests over seven days, with the last test on day seven. They should also wear FFP2 or medical grade masks for 10 days

"Close contacts aged over 12 years old who have not had their immunity boosted should restrict their movements for seven days. They should take regular antigen tests over seven days, with the last test on day seven. They should wear FFP2 or medical grade masks for 10 days. It should be noted that the question of recommending booster vaccination for children aged 12-15 years old will shortly be subject to consideration by Niac."

Restricted movements

The period of restricted movements for close contacts applies from the date of their last contact with a positive case or from the date of their notification as a contact. Close contacts of any age who have recovered from Covid since December 1 are not required to restrict movements or test if asymptomatic. If they become symptomatic, they should immediately self-isolate, get tested and wear a mask as appropriate.

For those who have Covid, Dr Holohan has recommended a seven-day isolation period, on the basis that any symptoms have cleared up. It says that self-isolation "should commence from date of onset of symptoms or, if asymptomatic, from date of first positive test result (antigen or PCR) and continue for a minimum of seven days".

"Exit from self-isolation after seven days is on the basis that symptoms have substantially or fully resolved for the final two of those seven days. All individuals aged over 12 years' old with a positive Covid-19 test result should use a well-fitted medical grade or FFP2 face mask for 10 days. Children aged nine-12 years old should wear a well-fitted mask for 10 days."

The letter adds that Covid is still at high levels across the country and that "it is particularly important that cases and close contacts continue to follow the public health advice issued to the general population".

Those with Covid and close contacts exiting isolation after seven days will be advised to:

Limit close contact with other people outside their household, especially in crowded, enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces;

Wear an appropriate face mask/face-covering in crowded, enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces and where they are in close contact with other people;

Take an antigen test before entering crowded, enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces and prior to having close contact with other people from outside their household;

Avoid contact with anyone who is at higher risk of severe illness if infected with Covid-19;

Work from home unless it is essential to attend in person.

Dr Holohan says these rules should remain in place until the end of February and asked the Government to act quickly as it was necessary to "communicate these proposed changes to the HSE such that they can begin to prepare for implementation as quickly as possible".