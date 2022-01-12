Global report raises concerns about gay 'conversion therapy' providers on this island 

Global report raises concerns about gay 'conversion therapy' providers on this island 

'LGBTQI+ young people deserve acceptance and should never be forced to change who they are or who they love,' according to BeLonG To CEO, Moninne Griffith. Stock picture

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 05:52
Joyce Fegan

A global study on gay "conversion therapy" has expressed concern at the activities of two providers of the therapy on the island of Ireland.

In July 2020, the UN called for a global ban on conversion therapy, which promises to "cure" LGBTQI+ people.

Core Issues Trust (CIT), based in Co Down, is one of the providers identified in today's report. It describes itself as "a non-profit Christian ministry supporting men and women with homosexual issues who voluntarily seek change in sexual preference and expression".

The organisation's website links to a wide referral network that provides "therapy" and "clinical training" around sexual orientation.

Second group involved in conversion therapy

The report by the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE) also identifies X-OUT-LOUD in Co Down. 

X-OUT-LOUD is connected to Core Issues Trust. X-OUT-LOUD's primary activity is to "popularise" stories of young people who have left the LGBTQI+ community because of conversion therapy.

"The group markets itself as a hip, young, diverse European organisation that represents those who have 'voluntarily chosen to leave unwanted same-sex or gender identities'," GPAHE's report states.

Wendy Via, president of GPAHE, told the Irish Examiner that the Irish providers are "significant" in the global conversion therapy industry.

"They have a lot of US support —  that's scary. We don't want US folks to stop these conversion therapy bans in Europe, but the network is significant and comprehensive," said Ms Via, who is based in Alabama.

Another aspect of their report looked at the availability of disinformation online in specific countries, including Ireland.

"The tech companies made a pledge a couple of years ago to de-rank disinformation related to conversion therapy," Ms Via explained.

Groups can work around search engine de-listing

Search engines and social media companies have made strides in de-listing any disinformation relating to conversion therapy. However, the providers have rebranded using new terms like "reintegrative therapy" and this is circumventing the work of tech companies.

"In Ireland, where much of the search results are authoritative (fact-checked), that is not true for 'reintegrative therapy'. That search leads to several links on the first page to this therapy’s providers and to other conversion therapy organisations such as Desert Stream Living Waters," reads the report.

The issue is not that people would be searching for "reintegrative therapy", but that when people in Ireland Google phrases such as "I don't want to be gay" or "is it a sin to be gay?" they can be directed there, explained Ms Via.

It also found that in Ireland "the algorithms of the social media companies can lead users down a conversion therapy rabbit hole once they land on a provider".

Youtube 'delivers pro-conversion therapy messages' 

YouTube comes under particular scrutiny as its "search mechanism returns pro-conversion therapy material quite frequently" in Ireland.

Moninne Griffith, CEO of BeLonG To, Ireland's national LGBTQI+ youth organisation, said: "We need a complete ban on this dangerous and discredited practice based on the false notion that being LGBTQI+ is something that should be cured, rather than accepted and respected."

"Attempts to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity through conversion therapy is a form of family rejection that can result in serious mental health challenges. LGBTQI+ young people deserve acceptance and should never be forced to change who they are or who they love," she added.

Read More

'It serves solely to erase the LGBTQ+ community': Coalition calls for ban on conversion therapy

More in this section

Truck Fuel Protest Covid spread leads to temporary relaxation of driving and resting time rules
Government accused of steering the surge in prices of used cars  Government accused of steering the surge in prices of used cars 
Budget 2010 - Ireland ‘Political leadership’ needed for Ireland to reach climate goals, politicians hear
conversion therapyhomophopiaLGBTQI+#Mental Healthhateextremismfar-rightPerson: Moninne GriffithPerson: Wendy ViaOrganisation: Global Project Against Hate and ExtremismOrganisation: BeLonG ToOrganisation: Core Issues TrustOrganisation: X-OUT-LOUD
<p>The money was seized after gardaí intercepted a heavy goods vehicle that exited the Port Tunnel at Dublin Port. </p>

Man arrested after €488,000 in cash seized in Dublin 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices