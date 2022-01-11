Rise in use of anti-depressants linked to Covid pandemic 

Anti-depressant use rose steadily into 2020, with researchers behind a new study claiming it is "plausible" the escalating level of use was linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The research analysed the rate of anti-depressant prescription and refill at two large GP surgeries in the Midlands between 2016 and 2020 and found an increase in both measures.

The study, published in the Irish Journal of Medical Science, concluded the results "may be indicative of chronic depression or may highlight a lack of appropriate medication cessation strategies".

The medications analysed were selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SSRI and SNRIs): sertraline, scitalopram, fuoxetine, and venlafaxine.

The number of medical card holders (MCH) and prescription dispensing rates were analysed for trends in use.

Researchers at the University of Limerick, led by Aoibhin McCool, analysed the data relating to almost 3,000 patients over the five-year period.

"There has been an annual rise in the number of medical cardholders who were prescribed antidepressant medications," Ms McCool said.

The year 2016 demonstrates a rate of 9.42 per 100 MCH, growing to 12.3 per 100 in 2020, respectively.

"This equated to a total five-year increase of 2.88 per 100 patients. Annual growth of medical cardholders on antidepressant medications ranged from 0.38 to 1.17 per 100 MCH."

The research team found a "notable increase" from 2017 onwards, with big increases in 2018 and 2019, with 2020 seeing a reduced annual growth in medical card patients on antidepressant medication.

However, 2020 also "represented the largest proportion of MCH prescriptions which were antidepressants at a rate of 6.32 per 1000 MHC prescriptions".

There was also a continual increase in antidepressant refill rates across the five-year period, and according to the study: "Of the data, the highest proportion of antidepressant medications which were refill scripts occurred in the year 2020, at 5.67 per 1000 MCH prescriptions."

So while the rate of people starting use of antidepressants fell in 2020 compared with previous years, a larger total number of antidepressant medications were dispensed that year.

"This study examines the use of antidepressant medication amongst the MCH population in the Irish Midlands region," it said, adding that data obtained from the Irish Public Care Reimbursement Service (PCRS) reported an escalation in both prescribing frequency and total drug expenditure during 2020.

Our data suggests a rise in long-term antidepressant use, as indicated by increasing refill dispensing rates seen during 2020.

"This yearly growth trend highlights the potential negative impact of mental well-being amongst the Irish population — which appears to be progressing and subsequently now at the highest figures over the five-year period.

"It is plausible that these figures have been influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic."