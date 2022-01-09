HSE chief warns health service ‘is under stress’ with 984 Covid patients in hospital

The head of the HSE has warned that the health service is “under stress” as he stated 984 patients with Covid-19 are hospitalised.

However, Paul Reid said there “is always room for optimism” saying that ICU cases are holding stable.

Mr Reid’s comments come as a record number of daily Covid cases were confirmed on Saturday.

Mr Reid said that booster vaccines are giving greater protection and that the public's actions are mitigating impacts.

He added that the Omicron variant shows “evidence of less severity” but referencing the 984 hospitalised Covid patients, he said: “Nobody is hospitalised for mild illness.”

Our health service is under stress. But always room for optimism. Booster vaccines are giving greater protection. Public's actions are mitigating impacts. ICU cases holding stable. Evidence of less severity, but 984 hospitalised. Nobody is hospitalised for mild illness. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) January 9, 2022

The number of patients with the virus who have been hospitalised has jumped from 917 on Saturday. Today's figure is at the highest level since last February.

The number of people in intensive care with the virus stood at 83 on Saturday.

Some 26,122 Covid cases were confirmed by the Department of Health yesterday as it was predicted that a surge in Omicron infections could hit in the coming days.

Speaking on RTÉ radio yesterday, Dr Mary Favier, Covid-19 adviser to the Irish College of General Practitioners, predicted the surge in the Omicron wave of infection is likely to hit next week as she encouraged parents and guardians of five to 11-year-old children to make sure they get vaccinated.