Gardaí seeking assistance in tracing woman (46) missing from home in Leitrim

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 46-year-old woman who was last seen in her home in Co Leitrim on Thursday evening.
Devon Mac Gillivray is described as being 5’ 10” in height with a slim build. She has brown eyes and long straight, black hair.
She is thought to be wearing a black hooded rain jacket, a green fleece top, dark-coloured trousers and either black boots or black runners.
Gardaí and Devon’s family are concerned for her welfare.
She was last seen in her home in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on Thursday evening.
Anyone with any information on Devon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.