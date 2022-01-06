Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing teen last seen in Tallaght

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenage boy.

Shane O'Connor, 17, is missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare since this morning, January 6.

He is described as being 5'6" with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Shane was last seen this morning in the Tallaght, Dublin 24 area.

Gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Shane’s whereabouts are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.