Number in emergency accommodation passes 9,000 amid rising Covid fears

The number of people living in emergency accommodation has passed the 9,000 mark for the first time since April 2020 raising fears the current spike in Covid-19 cases could worsen the homelessness crisis.

The latest monthly homelessness report, for last November, shows 9,099 people were living in emergency accommodation, including 2,548 children.

The report shows more than half of all homeless adults are aged 25 to 44 and that well over half are living in private emergency accommodation, such as hotels and B&Bs.

Some 70% of homeless adults last November were living in Dublin — 4,568 people — while Cork city and county had the next highest figure, with 443 people.

There were also 815 families in emergency accommodation in the capital that month, involving 1,930 children; the west had the second-highest number of homeless families (79) and children (195).

The number of people in emergency accommodation has been climbing steadily since a drop at the onset of the pandemic, and the latest monthly tally is a rise of 269 from the 8,830 who were homeless last October.

Emma Kilkenny, head of fundraising and communications at Dublin Simon Community, said: "We are concerned for the months ahead as financial pressures, rising costs, and widespread Covid-19 cases bring many people closer and closer to the poverty line."

Every Christmas, we see an increase in the number of people in emergency accommodation services for a variety of reasons, with numbers declining after the festive period.

"However, this year we are in a very different situation as Covid-19 cases in the community have reached an all-time high.

"This is having a very real impact on people who are in unstable accommodation or employment, with our teams doing all they can to keep people in their homes and preventing them from being pushed into homelessness.”