Number in emergency accommodation passes 9,000 amid rising Covid fears

Number in emergency accommodation passes 9,000 amid rising Covid fears

The report shows more than half of all homeless adults are aged 25 to 44. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 15:10
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

The number of people living in emergency accommodation has passed the 9,000 mark for the first time since April 2020 raising fears the current spike in Covid-19 cases could worsen the homelessness crisis.

The latest monthly homelessness report, for last November, shows 9,099 people were living in emergency accommodation, including 2,548 children.

The report shows more than half of all homeless adults are aged 25 to 44 and that well over half are living in private emergency accommodation, such as hotels and B&Bs.

Some 70% of homeless adults last November were living in Dublin — 4,568 people — while Cork city and county had the next highest figure, with 443 people.

There were also 815 families in emergency accommodation in the capital that month, involving 1,930 children; the west had the second-highest number of homeless families (79) and children (195).

The number of people in emergency accommodation has been climbing steadily since a drop at the onset of the pandemic, and the latest monthly tally is a rise of 269 from the 8,830 who were homeless last October.

Emma Kilkenny, head of fundraising and communications at Dublin Simon Community, said: "We are concerned for the months ahead as financial pressures, rising costs, and widespread Covid-19 cases bring many people closer and closer to the poverty line."

Every Christmas, we see an increase in the number of people in emergency accommodation services for a variety of reasons, with numbers declining after the festive period. 

"However, this year we are in a very different situation as Covid-19 cases in the community have reached an all-time high. 

"This is having a very real impact on people who are in unstable accommodation or employment, with our teams doing all they can to keep people in their homes and preventing them from being pushed into homelessness.”

Read More

Covid-related staff shortages hitting many sectors 

More in this section

Garda stock Man, 40s, dies following collision in Roscommon 
Coronavirus - Wed Dec 22, 2021 Covid death toll in Northern Ireland tops 4,000
Sinn Fein Leaders How the Examiner covered the ratification of the Treaty in 1922
<p>A mourner carries the mass booklet featuring a picture of Aoife Beary at Ms Beary's funeral today. Her uncle and godfather James O’Doherty in a eulogy said: "Dear Aoife, your battle is at an end." Photo: Colin Keegan</p>

Aoife Beary 'embraced life' after surviving Berkeley Balcony collapse, mourners told

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices