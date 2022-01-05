Replacement for sunken Asgard II training vessel secured 

Replacement for sunken Asgard II training vessel secured 

The three-mast vessel is a replica of a famous 19th-century wooden ship, the Lady Ellen.

Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 17:00
Ellen O'Regan

The Atlantic Youth Trust Charity (AYT) has secured a new 164ft tall ship to replace the Asgard II, which was the Irish national sail training vessel, until it sank in 2008.

The charity has negotiated a contract and placed a deposit to secure a 164ft Tradewind schooner, currently located in Sweden, which will serve as the new flagship for introducing young people across the island of Ireland to maritime careers through youth development programmes.

The three-mast vessel is a replica of a famous 19th-century wooden ship, the Lady Ellen, built with submarine standard steel, a 99ft main mast, and 13 sails. Owned and used over recent years by Tarbet Shipping, based in Skarhamn, she has crossed the Atlantic 17 times. 

Annual funding of €950,000 for the Asgard II came from the National Lottery. The Department of Defence is now completing due diligence on the reinstatement of this annual funding for the new ship.

If funding is confirmed, the AYT will move ahead with raising €2.5m of private sponsorship to complete the purchase of the vessel before the end of February 2022.

The ship will be renamed the Grace O’Malley, after the Mayo pirate queen.
The ship will be renamed the Grace O’Malley, after the Mayo pirate queen.

The vessel will need to be certified for sailing training use, as well as refitted to remove more luxurious features such as a hospitality bar and en-suites, to make room for a training area and up to 45 berths, which will accommodate almost double the number of trainees as the Asgard II.

AYT is hopeful Government funding will be designated, and the vessel will be sailed to Ireland later this year for its refit in Belfast, and a ceremony where it will be renamed the Grace O’Malley, after the Mayo pirate queen.

As an “Asgard baby” himself, Cormac Gebruers, head of the National Maritime College of Ireland, highlighted the particular importance of the ship for youth development and engagement with maritime careers.

“We are seeing a drop in young people who are getting involved in maritime careers. In the past, it was possible to get out on ships and tugs and pilot boats to experience what it’s like, but the way the world has changed with insurance and health and safety, these opportunities aren't there anymore. So a structured, safe opportunity in the form of a sail training vessel is hugely important to attract young people into maritime professions,” he said.

“It’s a door-opener, but also a lifesaver for some young kids."

Read More

Satellite detections show 'near miss' between oil tanker and Ballycotton ghost ship

More in this section

HSE letter informs unvaccinated paramedic of being stood down 'from all frontline duties' HSE letter informs unvaccinated paramedic of being stood down 'from all frontline duties'
Belfast peace wall exhibition More than 100 peace wall barriers remain in Northern Ireland
Covid Test Public Health releases helpful flowchart for close contacts of Covid-19
Asgard IIsailingOrganisation: Atlantic Youth Trust Charity
<p>Another healthcare worker has died with Covid, taking the total to 20 (PA)</p>

Rising hospital numbers 'concerning' as 40 Covid-related deaths reported

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices