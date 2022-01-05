Concern that some schools are facing 50% shortage in teachers

The president of the Irish Primary Principals’ Network (IPPN) has expressed concern that a number of schools are facing a 50% shortage in teachers as schools reopen on Thursday.

The IPPN conducted a survey of members, to which 1,500 schools responded and found that half of those schools were facing staff shortages of 20%, with 8% of schools facing more than a 50% shortage due to Covid.

According to Brian O'Doherty, the number of schools that responded represents about half the primary schools in the country.

Mr O’Doherty told RTÉ radio that 40% of schools that had responded to the survey had reported they would have insufficient staff to reopen all classes.

While he was concerned about the reopening of schools, he was happy to be guided by the public health advice as the IPPN knew of the impact of school closures on children and their families.

But he warned that control measures were not foolproof and there would be significant numbers of cases in schools.

It was crucial that schools had timely public health advice and access to risk assessment measures in the event of an outbreak.

The shortage of substitute teachers could also be a problem and schools would have to be prepared to redeploy SNAs and Special Needs teachers.

Boards of Management of schools would have to make decisions such as the necessity for some classes to be conducted remotely, he said.

Earlier, Minister for Education Norma Foley has said that she will not be pursuing derogation measures for teachers.

The coming days and weeks “will not be without their challenges”, Norma Foley said.

Speaking on the same station, Ms Foley said she wanted to see “a hierarchy of priority” of children to remain in school including special needs pupils, younger children for whom remote learning would be difficult and exam students.

Her department had all along adopted a “child-centred approach” as one of the lessons learned during the pandemic was that children were best served by in-person learning in schools, she said.

The Department of Education would work “hand in hand” with schools, providing a helpline open seven days a week, with extra support from the Inspectorate “to best determine how to go forward for the school year.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer said that it is “inevitable that children will pick up this infection from household contacts” in the coming weeks.

Dr Tony Holohan said that as schools prepare to reopen tomorrow, it is “important that we continue to minimise, as much as we can, discretionary mixing indoors with people from other households”.

He stated: “We saw a significant reduction in incidence of Covid-19 in primary school-going children through December.

“However, given the very high and rising incidence of Covid-19 across all age groups in the community, it is inevitable that children will pick up this infection from household contacts in the days and weeks ahead.

“We also know, as a result, that there will be cases and outbreaks in schools and childcare settings.”

It is important that if a child has Covid symptoms or lives in a household where someone has received a positive test result that they don’t go to school, Dr Holohan added.