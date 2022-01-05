Students to return to classrooms despite Omicron fears

One million schoolchildren will return to the classroom on Thursday, despite fears raised by teacher unions about safety for students and staff.

Public health officials raised no impediment to the plan, which had come under scrutiny in recent days amid fears of the prospect of widescale absences caused by the Omicron variant.

In announcing some 21,302 new cases of Covid-19 last night, chief medical officer Tony Holohan warned it is “inevitable” that children will become infected, given the prevalence of Covid-19 in the community across all age groups, but he concluded that schools are “a lower risk environment”. He also said the majority of children who are infected experience a mild form of this disease.

Education Minister Norma Foley rejected concerns from the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland and calls to stagger the return of schools, confirming the decision to reopen as planned.

While schools will reopen, Ms Foley accepted that individual classes could be sent home due to a shortage of teachers, whether as a result of testing positive for the virus or as a close contact, in the coming days and weeks.

The focus is on supporting schools. “This is not about closing schools, but there may be situations where individual classes are sent home. Staffing at primary level is an issue,” said a source.

Student teachers

The Government is looking at utilising up to 4,000 student teachers who are still available until February in order to plug gaps.

At a meeting between the Government and unions, HSE chief clinical officer Colm Henry said there was no public health rationale to delaying the reopening of schools.

The decision comes as supplies of antigen tests are running out across the country, with demand outstripping supply.

All the main suppliers of antigen tests to pharmacies are out of stock, said Jim Curran, director of strategy and operations at the Irish Pharmacy Union.

Most of these suppliers are expected to be restocked this week or early next week, he added.

At a meeting of the three Government leaders — Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan — it was agreed to dismiss concerns from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on indoor gatherings and maintain the guidance that four families can gather.

No further Covid-19 restrictions are likely this week, they were told.

They agreed it is important for the public to continue to reduce social contacts, and it is understood current restrictions will remain in place until January 31.

High-risk children

Meanwhile, parents of many high-risk children who registered over a week ago for vaccines are still waiting for an appointment date, even as vaccinations open for the 5-11 age cohort.

A booking portal opened on December 27 but many families who spoke to the Irish Examiner from around the country are still waiting for a date to be issued.

In contrast, when the booking portal expanded to healthy children on Monday, appointment dates were issued to many within hours of registration.

Julie Sweeney registered her seven-year-old son last week, expecting a vaccination date for the HSE centre on North Main St, Cork City, to follow. He has a rare genetic condition.

“One week later I still haven’t received an appointment, but have watched with increasing frustration reports online of families with non-high-risk status registering their children on Monday and receiving instant appointments for their children,” she said. “It is very frustrating.”

A HSE spokeswoman said between vaccination centres and hospitals, “just over 4,000 doses” have been administered among children identified as a priority. So far, 50,300 children out of 580,000 in this age group are registered, she said.