Medics fear PCR test delays and 'blurred guidelines' will see drop-off in people isolating 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has denied new Covid testing and close contacts measures are confusing, despite warnings from health experts that the updated guidelines are “blurred” at a time when clarity is needed.

Medics now fear long delays in accessing PCR tests, and a move to insist people under the age of 40 have a positive antigen before seeking a PCR even if they have symptoms, will cause many to lose patience and not isolate.

Amid a day of confusion, Mr Donnelly admitted Government policy on visits to other homes is now at odds with public health advice.

Education Minister Norma Foley is to meet teaching unions and management bodies next week before the planned school reopening and on Friday night Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman said the current position was that early learning and childcare services should remain open.

With a further 20,110 confirmed cases on Friday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warned meeting indoors with other households was "simply not safe".

However, Mr Donnelly said current Government policy, which still allows up to four households to meet together, remains in place.

"Government policy, as you'll be aware, was last agreed on December 22, and Government policy is that there should be a maximum of three other households.

But he added: "I think Dr Holohan is correct.

There is a genuine concern around super-spreader events. People should to the greatest extent possible reduce the other households that they meet indoors."

Mr Donnelly said people with a positive antigen test can now register their close contacts on an online portal.

"Anyone can now self-register online on HSE and upload your close contacts," he said.

However, there was confusion around this on Friday night as the HSE indicated it was still working on operationalising this portal and other recently announced measures, including the provision of antigen tests to those between the ages of three and 40 who show symptoms.

"Anyone who has a positive antigen test should continue to self-isolate and book a PCR test online with the HSE. If their PCR is positive, this will confirm their diagnosis and they will be reported in case statistics and included in contact tracing as usual," a HSE spokesperson said.

"Those with a positive PCR test are requested to upload their close contacts details."

Dr Eoghan de Barra, spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society, said it was not “appropriate use” of testing to require a PCR test to confirm a positive antigen result.

He described the new guidelines as “blurred” at a time when clarity was needed.

He said PCR testing should be “freed up” for people who cannot do an antigen test or who are symptomatic despite a negative antigen test.

Mr Donnelly also announced that everyone over the age of 16 will be able to receive a booster from this Sunday.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the minister said all those aged 16 years and above who are eligible for a booster vaccine will be able to access the service "earlier than scheduled". The booster jabs will be available from HSE vaccination centres as well as GPs and community pharmacies.

Meanwhile, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys last night said her department would accept a positive antigen test to avail of illness benefit. Until now, a positive PCR Covid test result was a necessity to qualify for Enhanced Illness Benefit. Ms Humphreys confirmed that her department will also accept a text message from the HSE that you are a close contact or a cert from your GP. Ms Humphreys said: "With Covid-19 cases rising, I know this is an anxious time for families. That’s why, following discussions between my officials and the HSE, I have introduced new flexibilities to enable customers easier access to Enhanced Illness Benefit.

“As a result of these changes, a person who applies for an antigen test from the HSE can use this proof of application to apply for Enhanced Illness Benefit for the days that they are out of work.