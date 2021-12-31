At a glance: What are the new testing and isolation rules?

The Government announced substantial changes to the testing requirements for suspected cases of Covid-19.

Changes have also been made to who is required to isolate and for how long.

Below you will find all the information on what these changes mean for you going forward.

Who needs to book a PCR test and when?

If you are over the age of 40 and display symptoms of Covid-19, a PCR test is required.

Children aged three and under should be booked for a PCR test by their parents if they have any Covid symptoms.

Those aged between 4 and 39 should book a PCR test if they have symptoms and have recorded a positive antigen test.

Healthcare workers should continue to book PCR tests as soon as they show any symptoms.

What role are antigen tests playing?

The HSE recommends taking at least two antigen tests per week if you engage in higher risk activities

If you are aged between 4 and 39 and have symptoms of Covid-19, you should self-isolate immediately and take regular antigen tests. Where there is a positive antigen test, then a PCR test can be booked. If the antigen tests repeatedly come up negative, you should still self-isolate for 48 hours after your symptoms have gone.

Antigen tests can be used if you are a close contact of a person that tested positive for Covid-19, are fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms of the virus.

I have an underlying condition and have symptoms. What should I do?

Those who have an underlying condition that puts them at a higher risk of severe disease and are displaying Covid symptoms should immediately self-isolate and contact their GP.

Isolation period - not boosted

If you have tested positive for Covid-19 and have not yet received your booster vaccine dose, then you still need to self-isolate for 10 days.

Isolation period - boosted

Those over the age of 13 and who have received their booster jab more than seven days prior to contracting Covid-19 need to self-isolate for a minimum of seven days from when they began to show symptoms.

You may only stop self-isolating after seven days if your symptoms are gone for the final two days of the seven.

People in this group who are asymptomatic should self-isolate for seven days after receiving a positive test result.

If you are exiting isolation after seven days, you should still be very cautious - limit contacts, wear a mask, avoid vulnerable people and work from home unless it is essential to attend in person.