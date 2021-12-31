Health minister defends new testing and isolation rules

The Health Minister understands the frustration of many people who cannot get a PRC test, but has denied new guidelines on testing and social contacts are confusing.

Stephen Donnelly has admitted that in "most cases" people will not be able to use a positive antigen test for work purposes or social welfare purposes.

"The advice I have is that in most cases right now, you can't use that, it is a positive PCR test that is used for those," he said.

Mr Donnelly said that many people will still want to get a PCR test and argued that the reason behind the new requirement to have a positive antigen before booking a PRC is to ensure people can get the test "as quickly as they need it".

He agreed with chief medical officer Tony Holohan who has advised people not to meet indoors with other households as it is "simply not safe".

However, he has admitted that this advice is against the current Government policy which still allows up to four households to meet together.

"I think Dr Holohan is correct," Mr Donnelly. "There is a genuine concern around super-spreader events. People should to the greatest extent possible reduce the other households that they meet indoors."

He added: "Government policy, as you'll be aware, was last agreed on December 22, and Government policy is that there should be a maximum of three other households.

"But as we said at the time, we were very aware of the cases we're going to rise. It is a maximum and I think Dr Holohan is correct that right now what we need to do is minimise to the greatest extent possible the other households that we meet up with."

The Health Minister has said he understands the frustration of many people who cannot get a PRC test, but the testing system is being kept under "constant review".

"The Department has been working very closely with the HSE to come up with the best balance between being able to make sure we know how many people have tested positive, making sure the systems are integrated and making sure that the PCR test is available for those high risk groups."

Mr Donnelly said that people with a positive antigen test can now register their close contacts on an online portal.

"Anyone can now self-register online on HSE and you can upload your close contacts," he said.

Mr Donnelly said those with symptoms but who do not test positive should stay at home and continue to take tests. But he added: "If you have a negative antigen test, then you're not deemed to be positive with Covid."

He said it is still the intention that schools will reopen after the Christmas break.