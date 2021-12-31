'Business as usual not good enough' in face of biodiversity crisis, warn experts 

Experts behind a major review into the future of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) have made 24 recommendations they say would reverse a long history of underinvestment in the face of a biodiversity crisis.

The NPWS needs "a fundamental overhaul of structures and governance, a clear strategic plan and leadership", because "business as usual" is not acceptable, the review said.

An influx of new talent is needed, including a dedicated director, it said, as well as administrative support staff to leverage EU and other funds. A minimum of 64 new staff will be required on top of vacancies already needing to be filled, it said.

Professor of botany at Trinity College Dublin Jane Stout, and Dr Micheál Ó Cinneide, a former director of the Environmental Protection Agency, carried out a review of the NPWS earlier this year, concluding that a lack of resources means the NPWS cannot meet current obligations, not to mind future targets in the recently enacted Climate Bill and EU biodiversity strategy.

The report was given to the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage back in June, but still has not been published, to the dismay of environmental and biodiversity campaigners.

It had more than 3,000 submissions and was the first time ever that such a review took place in size and scope.

"We recommend that given the urgency and need for change, the minister give serious consideration to creating a new executive agency for nature with its own dedicated director as soon as possible, with the view to addressing current issues and inadequacies in achieving obligations.

"This would send a positive signal within the organisation and nationally that there is a commitment to reform and renewal, in line with the programme for government mandate," the review said.

The new director should have "skills, training and experience in running a large, multi-faceted, functional organisation" and come from an ecological and environmental scientific background, it added.

"The director would need to provide leadership, so that the new NPWS presents a strong, unified message on the need to integrate actions for nature and biodiversity into all aspects of Irish society."

Lack of specialised staff

There is a lack of specialised staff in areas such as Connemara and Killarney, the review found, meaning already stretched staff having very broad remits.

"There is scope to build multi-functional teams which incorporate the work of ecologists, conservation rangers, park management and education staff," it said.

The review praised existing staff as dedicated and professional, despite being hamstrung by structural weaknesses.

"The current NPWS has excellent scientists, but is not making the most of their skills, and they do not have the capacity for more meaningful connection with the national and international research community.

October's budget saw Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan announce an allocation of more than €47m for the NPWS, which will allow it to beef up staffing to pre-financial crisis levels.

That funding boost is an increase of 64% since he became minister in 2020, he said.