80-year-old raises over €50,000 on sea swimming road trip 

He's only half-way around his fundraising journey around Ireland's coastline, but 80-year-old Paddy (Ann) Conoghan has already raised over €50,000 for mental health.

Paddy, from Árainn Mhór, Donegal, has been making his way around the coast of Ireland since December 4, stopping for a dip at every port or beach he passes.

“Last New Year, we were doing a charity swim, and there was nobody about so the only donation I had was my own. I started thinking afterwards about how I could raise some money. There’s some things I can't do anymore; I used to cycle but I can't do that, so I was thinking maybe if I do something like just jumping in the sea,” said Paddy.

Paddy Conaghan on his way to the water in Dingle Bay.

So I started training for it and thinking I'd go around Donegal, and the idea got bigger and bigger in my mind, until I decided to go for it and do the whole trip around Ireland.

Paddy says he won't be slacking off on his trip, and will be giving everyone who has donated value for their money. His current record is eight swims in one day, and he says he will keep trying to break that.

All money raised will go to Gemma’s Legacy of Hope, a charity funded counselling service in Donegal which has helped over 100 people since it opened in April.

Having started off with an original goal of €1,000, Paddy has now raised over €50,000, and has an army of supporters tracking his progress.

“Everywhere I go now, people are waiting for me, and they're all swimming with me. It’s really not about me swimming anymore, I like to think of it as a goodwill thing now, where people are coming together,” said Paddy.

Van troubles

When Paddy’s van broke down earlier this week, the goodwill of his supporters saved the day.

Seamus and Louise Boyle of the Arranmore Ferry donated their van to Paddy so he could complete his journey. After being fitted out with branding by Paddy McLaughlin’s team at signz.ie, Ann Harrigton of Bere Island Ferry drove the van from Donegal to Kerry on Thursday, so that Paddy would be ready for road on New Years’ Day.

Paddy Conaghan, 80, says people think he's crazy, but it was the only physical feat he could think of to raise money for charity.

Paddy will be having his New Year swim in the Maharees in Kerry, and will soon be making his way to Cork. He expects to have swam his way around the whole of Ireland by mid-February.