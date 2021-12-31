Curtail spread of Covid-19 in hospitals, INMO urges Government

The Irish and Nurses Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said that the decision to shorten the isolation period for close contacts and confirmed cases of Covid-19 must be “grounded in science and good public health practice”.

“The period of isolation is to protect the infection from spreading further,” INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said.

“The truth of the matter is that this infection is now widespread.” On Thursday evening, the Government announced it had amended the guidance for isolation periods.

It now means that people aged 13 and older who’ve had their booster, or have been fully vaccinated and have had Covid in the past three months, should self isolate for a minimum of seven days, rather than 10 days, from the commencement of symptoms.

Those who are unvaccinated, yet to receive their booster, or who have been fully vaccinated but not recently recovered from Covid-19, are still being told to self-isolate for 10 days.

In light of this change, Ms Ní Sheaghdha said that focus should now turn to what measures the Government and the HSE will now take to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in hospitals.

“We have been long awaiting measures to protect nurses and midwives from poor air hygiene in many hospitals,” she said.

While hospitals are places of care they are places of employment for thousands of workers across the country.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha says the HSE has a duty of care to ensure that employees are properly protected.

“As the employer the HSE has a duty of care to ensure that employees are properly protected. We need proper air ventilation measures, reduced overcrowding and a renewed emphasis that public health messaging to the general public doesn’t stop at the hospital door.” According to the last available data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre to 18 December, there were 60 open outbreaks of Covid-19 in acute hospitals in Ireland.

Maynooth University Professor of Immunology Paul Moynagh said this week that given the level of transmission in the community, there will be admissions to hospital where a person may have Covid but are hospitalised for a different reason.

This reduced level of hospitalisations and deaths in this wave may be due to the “wall of protection” offered by vaccines, boosters and natural immunity from infection being built up in the population, Professor Moynagh said.

However, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Thursday that over 90% of patients in hospital with Covid-19 are there for the management of Covid illness with only around 5% there with “incidental” disease.

The HSE has said that it is urging the public to consider all available care options before attending emergency departments, and would continue to use private capacity to ease the pressure on the system.

“There are a range of care pathways available to patients who do not need emergency care including Pharmacists, GP, GP Out of Hours Services and Minor Injury Units,” a spokesperson said.

“Within Emergency Departments, patients will be prioritised based on their clinical need. We therefore urge all patients, where appropriate, to consult with their GP prior to attending an Emergency Department. In an emergency situation, Emergency Departments continue to deal with all medical emergencies.”