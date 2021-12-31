Motorcyclist, 30s, killed following collision with car

Motorcyclist, 30s, killed following collision with car

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Terenure last night.

Fri, 31 Dec, 2021 - 07:27
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been killed following a traffic collision in Dublin last night.

The incident occurred at the junction of Kimmage Road West and Whitehall Road in Terenure, Dublin 6 at around 9.10pm.

A man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorbike and a car collided.

No other serious injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

