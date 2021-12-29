Gardaí request public's help in finding missing teen

Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 16:46
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating a teenage boy who went missing in Roscommon over the weekend.

Joseph (also known as Jodie) Burns, 16, was last seen in Tarmonbarry, Roscommon, on Sunday December 26.

He is described as being 5’ 11” in height, with short, blonde hair, blue eyes and a slim build. 

When last seen, Jodie was wearing a red Nike tracksuit and a black Canada Goose jacket.

Anyone with any information on Jodie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

