Soldier reveals how girl, 8, melted troops' hearts weeks before she died of cancer

A veteran of the Irish Defence Forces has revealed that despite tours of duty in war-torn countries, he was forever touched by a meeting with a young 'angel' at an army camp just six weeks before she passed.

Derek Kelly said that eight-year-old Aoibheann Norman melted the hearts of even the toughest soldiers when the Army held a special day out for her as she was losing her battle to a rare form of cancer.

Derek who retired from the Army after 38 years of service said: "I've served in Kosovo, Eritrea, Chad and did five tours of duty in Lebanon but nothing could compare to that one cold day in Gormanston Camp when I was assigned as personal driver to the Norman family.

"Little was I to know that this day and all those memories that came with it would be etched in my mind for the rest of my life."

During her last days, Aoibheann's dad Jimmy tried to make every minute special for his cherished daughter and asked lifelong friend Private Stephen Smith to help organise a day out with the Army at Gormanston Camp in Co. Meath. "Aoibheann was diagnosed in 2009 with Adrenocortical carcinoma," said Jimmy.

At seven years of age, doctors removed a 2.5kg tumour from her abdomen, which I always say is as big as the baby she would never have.

"We tried to make every day different for her before she died in April 2010, just days before her ninth birthday.

"The Irish Defence Forces were incredible. They picked us up in Army jeeps and let her drive a dual-assisted Mohawk. Then they did stunts with us in a helicopter, including racing a train, which didn't phase Aoibheann at all.

"It was one of the proudest days of my life and I think everyone should be proud of our Defence Forces because they often don't get the recognition for all they do.

A member of the Defence Forces with Aoibheann and her brother Sean. Little Aoibheann drove a dual-assisted Mohawk and enjoyed stunts in a helicopter that day.

"Everyone there that day went above and beyond for her and even made her an honorary member of the Irish Defence Forces which meant that they could do a guard of honour at her funeral in Dunboyne."

Private Kelly said he still thinks of Aoibheann every day saying "she's never out of my mind".

"She touched everyone that day. I remember looking into her eyes and her curly hair was growing back after treatment and just thinking I was looking at an angel.

"I had a young family of my own at the time and couldn't believe how sick this little girl could be. She melted the hearts of the toughest of men there that day who all gave their time to making that day as special as they could for her.

(Left to right) Lt Joe Glennon, Jimmy Norman, Aoibheann Norman and Private Derek Kelly who was the Norman family's personal driver that day and said: "she's never out of my mind".

"I've been in the Lebanon and looked after kids who were living in a dump and ensured I got humanitarian aid for them. I've helped build a house in Kosovo for a mother and her three young children who were living in a shed but nothing compares to that day in Gormanston.

"Aoibheann wore my beret that day and just six weeks later, I was wearing it while standing as a guard of honour at her funeral. It's over a decade ago but it still brings tears to my eyes."