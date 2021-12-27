Covid case numbers could double before Omicron peaks, says expert

An infectious diseases expert believes Covid-19 infections could as much as double before the Omicron wave peaks here.

New record levels of infection were set on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, with yesterday's 10,404 the third-highest since the virus reached Ireland.

On St Stephen's Day, 426 patients with the virus were in hospital, a jump from Christmas Day’s figure of 378, with 91 of those in intensive care.

It is thought it will take at least two weeks for the full impact to reach the hospital system.

Professor Sam McConkey of the Royal College of Surgeons believes Denmark is a few weeks ahead of Ireland in the outbreak.

He says he expects the number of cases to double what they are now and the level off if we are being guided by the Danish experience.

Prof McConkey says the severity of the illness caused by Omicron may be less severe, but the sheer level of infection makes it dangerous.

"We're still going to see a lot of admissions because there's going to be so many infections," Prof McConkey said.

"Denmark seems to have levelled off. They've reached a number of cases about double what we're at, and then it seems to have levelled off.

"To the extent that Denmark is a bellwether is a marker that we can see our journey to sort of prophesied in the Danish data."

Over the weekend, the chief medical officer urged people to reduce their contacts as Covid-19 cases soar.

Dr Tony Holohan was speaking as Ireland recorded a new record high number of 11,182 daily cases on Christmas Day.

The Department of Health said, “large volumes” of case numbers are anticipated over the coming period.

Approximately 83% of reported cases are believed to be the Omicron variant.

Dr Holohan emphasised that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta and urged that everyone continues to reduce contacts and avoid crowded places as much as possible.

“We know that this variant is more transmissible than even the highly transmissible Delta variant,” he said.

“As such, please do not socialise or meet indoors with people from other households.

“Avoid crowded places including retail environments."