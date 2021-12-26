10,404 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Ireland

The daily Covid-19 case total has fallen after record figures were seen on Christmas Day.

The Department of Health confirmed that 10,404 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded today.

A further 13,765 cases of the virus were notified yesterday, up from 11,182 cases announced on Friday.

Meanwhile, 426 patients with the virus are currently in hospital, a jump from yesterday’s figure of 378.

Of those in hospital, some 91 are in intensive care.

It comes as the Chief Medical Officer has urged people not to socialise or meet with people from other households.

Dr Tony Holohan emphasised that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta and urged that everyone continues to reduce contacts and avoid crowded places as much as possible.

“Avoid crowded places including retail environments,” he said.

“Choose to shop online where possible, queue outside and leave any retail environment that does not feel safe and that is not adhering to the public health guidance – implementing social distancing measures and queuing system, limiting numbers in-store and staff wearing masks correctly (covering nose, mouth and chin).

Dr Holohan said that all available evidence indicates that a booster will offer good protection against infection with the Omicron variant.

“If you are yet to receive a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, then you should take every measure you can to protect yourself until you are eligible to receive it.

“This includes avoiding risky environments and keeping your contacts as low as possible.

He added: “If you have travelled to Ireland from overseas it is important that you take an antigen test every day for five days.

“If anyone experiences any symptoms of Covid-19, however mild, then it is important to self-isolate and arrange a PCR test.

“Our test centres are very busy at the moment due to the high incidence of Covid-19 across the country, however, it is important that you continue to self-isolate until you receive the result of your PCR test and further information from the HSE.”

Meanwhile, people over the age of 30 can now book an appointment for a booster vaccine. They will be eligible to get the additional jab from December 29 and can book an appointment on the HSE website.

At present, the only people who can book a booster appointment via the HSE are those over the age of 40 and people over the age of 30 who are either healthcare workers, pregnant or have an underlying health condition.

Boosters will also be available at walk-in clinics, pharmacies and via your GP.