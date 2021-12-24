Woman, 40s, fatally assaulted in Wicklow

A woman in her 40s has been fatally assaulted in Wicklow this Christmas Eve, while a man in his 40s has been arrested in relation to the incident.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault that occurred at a domestic dwelling in Park Na Sillogue Court, Enniskerry at approximately 4.00pm.

Emergency services attended the scene, where the woman was pronounced dead.

"The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is being carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau," said a garda spokesperson.

"The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date."

A man in his 40s, has been arrested and taken to Bray Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

An Garda Síochána stated they are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the Park Na Sillogue area of Bray this afternoon between 3.00pm and 4.00pm.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing," added the garda spokesperson.