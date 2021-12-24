Rain on the way, but experts assure Santa 'will have no problem' tonight

Met Éireann have forecast a mild and occasionally wet Christmas Eve for most parts of Ireland, but they are certain Santa shouldn’t have any major issues tonight as he takes to the skies with his-deer.
This morning will be cloudy in most parts with some lingering fog towards the north of the country while outbreaks of rain are expected in Munster.
“The rain will gradually clear away to the north during the afternoon, with some bright or sunny spells following,” the forecaster said.
Temperatures will remain mild for this time of year at eight to 11 degrees, though it’ll be breezy at times with some fresh southeasterly winds.
The southwest will be hit by another band of rain in the evening and misty patches will develop elsewhere before turning to rain as Santa begins to approach Ireland.
However, the weather experts have assured the children of Ireland that “Santa will have no problem navigating his way through the rain thanks to Rudolph's help”.
Overnight, temperatures will drop to a cool seven degrees, so be sure to leave out enough goodies for Santa to keep him warm on his busiest night of the year.