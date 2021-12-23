Boosters for over-16s to be made available next week

Boosters for over-16s to be made available next week

The CMO said to "consider your plans over the Christmas period and into the early part of the New Year and try to keep your contacts as low as possible." Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 17:48
Rebecca Laffan

The Health Minister has confirmed that all 30-39 year olds and anyone aged 16-29 who received Janssen will be able to get boosters from next Wednesday.

Stephen Donnelly also said boosters for all remaining age groups will be opened up by January 10.

His announcement via twitter came as a further 7,411 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

Chief medical officer of the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan says "a rapid increase" in infection figures is expected over the coming days.

“With Omicron now accounting for almost three-quarters of cases in Ireland, today’s high number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is not unexpected, and we expect to see a rapid increase in case figures over the coming short period of time," he said. 

"It is imperative that all of us, to the greatest extent possible, make every effort we can in the next two to three weeks to only meet with members of our own households," he added.

"Consider your plans over the Christmas period and into the early part of the New Year and try to keep your contacts as low as possible."

Dr Tony Holohan said for those yet to receive their booster, he said "you should take every measure you can to protect yourself until you are eligible to receive it."

He explained: "If someone in the household receives a 'detected' or 'positive; test result either via a PCR test or an antigen test, then all members of the household should restrict their movements and not attend work or socialise with others.

"Even though we recognise that it is very difficult at this time of year to stay away from loved ones, it is really important that anyone who receives confirmation of a confirmed Covid-19 infection self-isolate for ten days. 

"If you are identified as a close contact and have received a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, then you should restrict your movements for five days," he continued.

"If you have not yet been boosted, you should restrict your movements for ten days."

"This includes avoiding risky environments and keeping your contacts as low as possible. All of the available evidence indicates that a booster vaccine will offer good protection against infection with the Omicron variant.

"If you have recently arrived in Ireland from overseas, then you are advised to take an antigen test for the five days following your arrival into Ireland. If you experience any symptoms of Covid-19, however mild, then you must self-isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test."

Latest

