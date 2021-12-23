Try CPR and don't be a Carrie Bradshaw, advises Cork expert 

Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw could perhaps have saved her husband from dying of a heart attack in the follow-on series, And Just Like That, if only she tried CPR or called an emergency service.

Irish data for 2020 showed 75% of heart attacks happen in the home, and family or friends are the most likely to respond ahead of a paramedic arriving at the scene.

“The key thing is recognising the person has collapsed, and ringing 999 or 112 and listening to the instructions because they will provide you over-the-telephone instructions,” said Professor Conor Deasy, consultant in emergency medicine at Cork University Hospital.

In a recently aired episode of And Just Like That, the sequel to chart-topping series Sex and the City, the lead male character has a heart attack after riding alone on his Peloton exercise bicycle.

When the character’s wife Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, arrives home and sees him, she is so shocked she simply hugs him as he dies on the floor of their bathroom.

However Prof Deasy advised “any member of the public” can respond to a heart attack, saying the emergency call-taker will give step-by-step instructions for CPR and what to do next.

“Lay people can do this, many people will have seen it [CPR[ on TV, but when you ring 999 or 112 you are brought through a structured call-process," Prof Deasy said.

"They will ask is the person breathing and conscious, if you answer no, they say OK put your right hand there, your left hand there.

They give you very detailed instructions designed to be effective over the telephone.

He said they would encourage people to take a CPR class, but it is not mandatory.

“Any chest compressions are better than no chest compressions,” he said. “Even bad chest compressions are better than no compressions.”

He said in a “cardiac arrest” the heart is not acting as a pump, so chest compressions replace that and can keep blood flowing to the brain.

“In some instances that can be enough to start the heart beating again on its own, but generally speaking you need an AED then,” he said.

There are 1,800 AEDs (automated external defibrillator) in Ireland with locations registered to the ambulance service.

This means when an emergency call goes in, the call-taker can glance at an interactive map and advise the person calling where their nearest AED is.

Early use of this machine is the third step in tackling a heart attack, followed by advanced care from paramedics, Prof Deasy said.

Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrest Register

The Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrest Register for 2020, published earlier this month, showed 2,638 similar incidents were attended to by paramedics in Ireland last year, the majority in the home.

Prof Deasy, chair of the Register, said defibrillators also issue instructions once they are turned on.

There are also 266 community first responder teams, volunteers who can be directed to the scene by the emergency call-taker if an ambulance is not immediately nearby.

These are trained and equipped by the ambulance service, and also get pastoral support.

“They are going into all sorts of houses with all sorts of potential for sadness. It’s not for everybody,” Prof Deasy said.

“There is a lot people who are nurses or firefighters by day but there are butchers, taxi drivers, and postmen as well and they save lives in their own communities.”