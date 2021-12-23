Revenue officers and Robbie the dog seize more than €700k in drugs at Dublin airport

Revenue officers and Robbie the dog seize more than €700k in drugs at Dublin airport

Detector dog Robbie

Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 10:30
Greg Murphy

Revenue officers, with the help of detector dog Robbie, seized more than €700,000 worth of illegal drugs in Dublin Port on Wednesday.

Concealed with a consignment of furniture from Spain, 36kgs of cannabis herb and six kilos of cannabis resin was seized.

A further six kilos were discovered as part of a separate operation after Revenue officers examined parcels at premises in Dublin.

Concealed with a consignment of furniture from Spain, 36kgs of cannabis herb and six kilos of cannabis resin was seized.
Concealed with a consignment of furniture from Spain, 36kgs of cannabis herb and six kilos of cannabis resin was seized.

The seizures were made as part of ongoing operations targetting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs in Ireland.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Coast Guard and RNLI issue safety appeal to the public for Christmas and New Year

More in this section

Coast Guard and RNLI issue safety appeal to the public for Christmas and New Year Coast Guard and RNLI issue safety appeal to the public for Christmas and New Year
Ireland has a 'vulnerable population' as 1m yet to receive Covid booster Ireland has a 'vulnerable population' as 1m yet to receive Covid booster
Schools need impartial expert support on Hepa filters, says Union Schools need impartial expert support on Hepa filters, says Union
The healthcare workers gather as regularly as they can to discuss, read and perform their own poetry (Niall Carson/PA)

The Irish medics using poetry to battle the Covid-19 pandemic

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices