Revenue officers and Robbie the dog seize more than €700k in drugs at Dublin airport

Revenue officers, with the help of detector dog Robbie, seized more than €700,000 worth of illegal drugs in Dublin Port on Wednesday.
Concealed with a consignment of furniture from Spain, 36kgs of cannabis herb and six kilos of cannabis resin was seized.
A further six kilos were discovered as part of a separate operation after Revenue officers examined parcels at premises in Dublin.
The seizures were made as part of ongoing operations targetting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs in Ireland.
Investigations are ongoing.