Gardaí seek public help in finding Dublin girl, 13, missing since Sunday

Gardaí seek public help in finding Dublin girl, 13, missing since Sunday

Nikita Twomey was last seen leaving Clondalkin at 5pm last Saturday.

Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 07:15

Gardaí are looking for help to track down a 13-year-old girl who has been missing in Dublin since Sunday.

Nikita Twomey was last seen leaving Clondalkin at 5pm last Saturday.

She is described as 5' 3", of slim build, has shoulder-length red hair and green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black North Face jacket and black runners when she was last seen.

Nikita is known to frequent Dublin City Centres and gardaí and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Dublin Airport COVID 19 Motorists told to avoid Dublin Airport after truck crashes into vehicles
An Post cut Christmas holidays short for staff to deal with antigen test demand An Post cut Christmas holidays short for staff to deal with antigen test demand
Depression, alcohol and domestic violence abuse stock Government to examine paid domestic violence leave in new year
DUP MP Sammy Wilson (PA)

DUP's Sammy Wilson branded ‘moronic fool’ after latest Christmas carol tweet on Covid

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices