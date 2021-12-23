Gardaí seek public help in finding Dublin girl, 13, missing since Sunday

Gardaí are looking for help to track down a 13-year-old girl who has been missing in Dublin since Sunday.
Nikita Twomey was last seen leaving Clondalkin at 5pm last Saturday.
She is described as 5' 3", of slim build, has shoulder-length red hair and green eyes.
When last seen she was wearing a black North Face jacket and black runners when she was last seen.
Nikita is known to frequent Dublin City Centres and gardaí and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.