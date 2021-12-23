Almost 70 charges and court summonses for purchase of sex

Almost 70 charges or court summonses have been brought by gardaí in relation to the purchase of sex since the introduction of the new offence over four years ago.

The figures, for the period March 2017 to December 2021, come as an independent review into the legal provision is nearing completion.

The Sexual Offences Act 2017 removed those who offer their services as a prostitute from the existing offences of soliciting for the purpose of prostitution, while part 4 of the act introduced two new offences — paying for sexual activity with a prostitute and paying for sexual activity with a trafficked person.

The legislation specifically provided for a review of these provisions after a period of three years, including an assessment of the impact of the act on the welfare of those who engage in sexual activity for payment.

In response to a parliamentary question from Cork South West Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that, according to a Garda search of the Pulse computer system, there were a total of 67 proceedings in relation to the purchase of sexual services between March 2017 and December 1, 2021. This comprised 57 summons to appear in court and 10 charges.

No information on convictions

Ms McEntee told Ms Cairns that she did not know how many convictions there have been to date, as the Courts Service does not have information readily available.

In July 2020, Ms McEntee announced Maura Butler, an experienced solicitor, as the independent reviewer of the part 4 provision and published the terms of reference.

That review is nearing completion but is not expected to be submitted to the department until well into next year as Ms Butler is also conducting the Familicide and Domestic Homicide Review.

That report is expected to be finalised first and may be submitted to the department early next year.

A network of around 70 groups formed part of the Turn Off the Red Light campaign, which called for the criminalisation of the purchase of sex, based on the so-called ‘Nordic model’.

Commenting on the parliamentary question, Linda Kavanagh of Sex Workers Alliance Ireland (SWAI) said: “Since the introduction of client criminalisation, the Sex Workers Alliance Ireland has followed the court cases and prosecutions of those purchasing sex in Ireland.

Our research has shown that only three people have been prosecuted. In that time, many more sex workers have been prosecuted for working together for safety, have been evicted, or deported.”

She said the law was brought in with “great fanfare”, claiming it sought to end the exploitation of people in the sex industry by ending demand.

“Since then, victim identification has fallen and, anecdotally, we know that Garda intelligence on trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation has decreased since the introduction of this law.”

Ms Kavanagh added that SWAI estimates that violence against sex workers has increased by 92% in that time.

“SWAI continues our call to decriminalise sex work to ensure the health and safety of sex workers and those exploited in the sex industry,” she said.

“The focus on clients and sex workers working together for safety does nothing to combat exploitation. Decriminalisation of sex work will not decriminalise trafficking but will allow sex workers to report exploitation without fear.”