Gardaí fear more attacks similar to Cork incidents amid 'culture of on-street drinking'

Gardaí are gravely concerned about the level of violence by young people on the streets, according to the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors.

The deputy president of the association, Sergeant Alan Cronin, said gardaí of all ranks are at risk of coming under attack, judging by two incidents in Cork in recent days.

He said: “It seems people are becoming a bit more violent. We would have concerns about on-street drinking and the culture of on-street drinking and young people then becoming irresponsible and doing things that they would not normally do. Unfortunately, our members are at the brunt of their violence and we would have grave concerns about that.”

His comments follow an incident in Cork city centre on Tuesday night and another in Carrigaline on Saturday night in which gardaí came under attack. Both incidents were videoed and have been circulated on social media.

A youth was arrested and questioned by gardaí on Tuesday night after a flare was lit in a crowded area on Washington Street. Bottles and beer cans were also thrown at officers during the incident.

Sources said that gardaí responding to it had to call in back-up from across the city for crowd control duties because of the size of the group which gathered at the Washington Street/Crosse Street junction area.

A garda spokesman said the crowd began to gather after 8pm on Tuesday night and was comprised “mostly of youths and juvenile teenagers”.

He continued: “Gardaí conducted patrols of this area and engaged with the crowd in an effort to clear the street. During the course of the evening a male was arrested after lighting a pyrotechnic in the crowd. He was conveyed to a Cork city Garda Station and has since been released without charge. A criminal investigation is ongoing.”

According to sources, a number of gardaí were hit by bottles and beer cans but nobody was injured.

The garda spokesman said: “Gardaí continued to engage with the crowd present and all persons were subsequently dispersed from the area.”

It comes just days after three gardaí were injured when responding to an incident in Carrigaline on Saturday night.

Three gardaí are currently on sick leave after the incident in Carrigaline which occurred when they responded to a public order incident in the Owenabue car park at 10.30pm on Saturday night. One of the officers was knocked to the ground. Up to 30 youths were in the area at the time.

The three gardaí were on their own when responding to the incident and had to call for back-up. However, back-up had to come from Anglesea Street and Togher stations, at least 14km away.

In the wake of the Carrigaline incident, the Garda Representative Association has reiterated its call for an optimum numbers survey in the garda force, saying it was a reminder of the reality of how dangerous frontline policing is.

According to the association, there have been over 4,200 attacks on gardaí while on duty in the past five years. Superintendent John Deasy said members of the public have been very good in coming forward with information following the Carrigaline incident.

People are asked to contact Carrigaline gardaí on (021) 4919370 or Togher gardaí on (021) 4947120.