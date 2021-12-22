Irish aid resumes Chernobyl children’s life-saving operations in time for Christmas

For the first time in two years, life-saving surgeries are being performed on children in Chernobyl thanks to Irish humanitarian aid.

Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children International (CCI), has flown a team of leading surgeons to Ukraine to carry out urgently needed operations on babies and young children from the Chernobyl region who are suffering from genetic heart defects.

Speaking about the return of these life-saving surgeries, CCI Voluntary CEO, Adi Roche, said: “The team of Irish funded paediatric cardiac surgeons arrived in Ukraine in a race against time to save the lives of dozens of babies and young children who have inherited the deadly legacy of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

CCI Cardiac Patient Maksym Maciuk

“It is inspiring, that despite the Covid-19 Pandemic, these doctors have travelled to Ukraine to deliver these life-saving surgeries. Without the generosity of the Irish people and the bravery of these doctors, these babies and young children would die”.

Every year, thousands of children in the Ukraine and Belarus are born with life-threatening genetic heart diseases and defects. One of these defects is the deadly condition known as “Chernobyl Heart”.

Thirty-five years on from the disaster, CCI has saved the lives of over 4,000 children who without CCI’s intervention, many would have died within three to five years.

The CCI team is back just 120km from Chernobyl to carry out life-saving cardiac surgeries for babies, including newborns, to combat the continuing fallout of the accident that has crossed the generations.

CCI Cardiac Patient Danila Brovar, with his parents.

Renowned US Cardiac Alliance Surgeon, Dr William Novick, head of the international team of doctors that have travelled to Ukraine, said: “Ireland is leading the world in this work here in Ukraine.

“It is fantastic that a little island has stood by the people of Ukraine over all these years. These kids would be dead only for Ireland.” Adi Roche added: “No other nation in the world has stood by and championed those whose lives have been destroyed by Chernobyl as much as Ireland has and this recent Cardiac mission is another reflection of Irish compassion.

“These children and babies would die without Irish intervention, and these vital surgeries are miracles that are happening just in time for Christmas.”