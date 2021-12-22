Irish aid resumes Chernobyl children’s life-saving operations in time for Christmas

Irish aid resumes Chernobyl children’s life-saving operations in time for Christmas

Dr Novick dressed as Santa post surgeries with patient, his father, and volunteer nurse.

Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 12:02
Rebecca Laffan

For the first time in two years, life-saving surgeries are being performed on children in Chernobyl thanks to Irish humanitarian aid.

Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children International (CCI), has flown a team of leading surgeons to Ukraine to carry out urgently needed operations on babies and young children from the Chernobyl region who are suffering from genetic heart defects.

Speaking about the return of these life-saving surgeries, CCI Voluntary CEO, Adi Roche, said: “The team of Irish funded paediatric cardiac surgeons arrived in Ukraine in a race against time to save the lives of dozens of babies and young children who have inherited the deadly legacy of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

CCI Cardiac Patient Maksym Maciuk
CCI Cardiac Patient Maksym Maciuk

“It is inspiring, that despite the Covid-19 Pandemic, these doctors have travelled to Ukraine to deliver these life-saving surgeries. Without the generosity of the Irish people and the bravery of these doctors, these babies and young children would die”.

Every year, thousands of children in the Ukraine and Belarus are born with life-threatening genetic heart diseases and defects. One of these defects is the deadly condition known as “Chernobyl Heart”.

Thirty-five years on from the disaster, CCI has saved the lives of over 4,000 children who without CCI’s intervention, many would have died within three to five years.

The CCI team is back just 120km from Chernobyl to carry out life-saving cardiac surgeries for babies, including newborns, to combat the continuing fallout of the accident that has crossed the generations.

CCI Cardiac Patient Danila Brovar, with his parents.
CCI Cardiac Patient Danila Brovar, with his parents.

Renowned US Cardiac Alliance Surgeon, Dr William Novick, head of the international team of doctors that have travelled to Ukraine, said: “Ireland is leading the world in this work here in Ukraine.

“It is fantastic that a little island has stood by the people of Ukraine over all these years. These kids would be dead only for Ireland.” Adi Roche added: “No other nation in the world has stood by and championed those whose lives have been destroyed by Chernobyl as much as Ireland has and this recent Cardiac mission is another reflection of Irish compassion.

“These children and babies would die without Irish intervention, and these vital surgeries are miracles that are happening just in time for Christmas.”

Read More

Family of late teen beg young people to 'be buddies, not bullies'

More in this section

Gardaí ask for public's help in finding missing young man Gardaí ask for public's help in finding missing young man
Family of late teen beg young people to 'be buddies, not bullies' Family of late teen beg young people to 'be buddies, not bullies'
Man charged with murder of Belfast mother-of-four Man charged with murder of Belfast mother-of-four
<p>Dr Tony Holohan said Ireland was facing a “very significant surge” of cases of Covid, with a rapid rise in the infection rate among those aged from 16 to 34 years. Photo: Julien Behal</p>

Tony Holohan: Asking young people to limit social contacts not 'finger-pointing'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices