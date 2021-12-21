Patient Advocacy Service to expand remit to private nursing homes, mental health services

The independent Patient Advocacy Service (PAS) is set to expand its remit to cover private nursing homes and explore advocacy within mental health services, as part of funding worth up to €31.5 million for the service.

The body, first commissioned by the Department of Health in 2018, provides free access to information and support to people who want to make a complaint about an experience they had in a HSE-funded public acute hospital or a HSE-operated nursing home.

The Office of Government Procurement this week issued a tender for the delivery and expansion of the PAS, to incorporate the movement towards private nursing homes and mental health services over a five-year contract, with the potential for two more years.

The service has a phone line, online contact form and information on its website to assist people when they want to make a formal complaint.

It can explain to people what to include in their formal complaint and how to write it. It can also provide support on what to do when the HSE responds to this complaint.

In the first full year of operation for the PAS in 2020, it received 535 contacts and identified 1,314 separate complaint issues. In the second year of service, up to 20 October 2021, the service received 1,064 new contacts with 2,658 separate complaint issues identified.

As part of its “strategic vision”, outlined in the tender documentation, the aim of the service is “empowerment” rather than actually representing those who come forward in their complaints.

“The intention of the service is to empower the service user to speak for themselves and to feel confident and supported by the advocate to voice their own concerns, supporting patients in line with their own will and preferences,” it said.

It does not provide mediation, provide legal or medical advice or initiate redress. Each referral of contact to the PAS should be responded to in five working days, with an advocate appointed within 14 working days. The service is currently operated by the National Advocacy Service for People with Disabilities, a registered charity.

The invite to tender requires detailed submissions in a number of areas in how the structure of its organisation and governance would work, how it would deliver services, recruitment and training and how it would deliver the growth and expansion of the organisation.

It notes that the service has already expanded to some HSE-operated nursing homes, and this will be expanded to all HSE-operated nursing homes over the course of the next contract.

The expansion to cover private nursing homes may require legislative and regulatory change. The HSE operates around 6,000 of the 32,000 nursing home beds in Ireland, with the remaining operated by the private and voluntary sector.

Scoping work from the Department of Health covering a three-year period between 2018 and 2020 found an average of 970 complaints per annum raised in public and private nursing homes.

“The work to progress the area of advocacy in mental health services is proposed to take place towards the latter end of the contract,” it adds.

“The contract is proposed to be five years in duration, from 1st November 2022 to 31st October 2027, with an option of up to two 12-month extensions at the discretion of the Department of Health.”