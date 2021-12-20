Landlords seeking sex for rent to be discussed at Oireachtas meeting

Sex-for-rent arrangements in the Irish market will be discussed at an Oireachtas committee in the new year.

Steven Matthews, who chairs the Oireachtas committee on housing, local government, and heritage, said nobody should have to enter into a sexual arrangement in return for accommodation.

Mr Matthews said: "This is something I will be raising with the committee when we return." He was responding to an investigation by the Irish Examiner that uncovered properties listed at reduced or no rent in return for sex.

Mr Matthews described the offering of such arrangements as "reprehensible behaviour". He said: "No landlord in this country should be able to attach a condition like that in terms of a tenancy."

He said such propositions are "morally corrupt" and "disgusting", and pledged: "This is something we have to lift the lid on, and weed out this immoral behaviour." The Oireachtas committee and the Residential Tenancies Board should establish what rights or protections there are for tenants in such circumstances.

According to a report published by the Residential Tenancies Board on Friday, rents across the country grew at their highest rate since 2017 in the third quarter of this year. The average monthly rent is €1,397. Average rents in Dublin are €1,915.58 per month, while Limerick rates stand at €1,110.39.

Mr Matthews said: "It is exploiting a situation, because of the lack of rentals out there. I am actually disgusted that somebody would be put in the position of having to do that."

"I don’t know the legalities around this, but there is no doubt that the morals behind this are corrupt and disgusting. I think it is something that the committee should consider engaging with the Residential Tenancies Board and the Department of Housing." He also said the issue should be raised with gardaí to establish legalities.

One of the properties unearthed by the Irish Examiner is a house in Newcastlewest, Limerick, that would be shared with the landlord. He advertised a room in his house for a single lady, "with a twist". The ad says: "Can do reduced rent for occasional fun." When contacted by a prospective tenant, the landlord made it clear that sex was required weekly in return for rent of €200 for the first month and €250 per month thereafter.

When asked if the room was available without sexual favours, he said it was preferable to rent it out to someone willing to engage in sexual activity. He also promised the accommodation would be free if the prospective tenant became his partner.

Wendy Lyon, of Abbey Law, in Dublin, said that the legislation that criminalises the purchase of sex limits the application of it to "sexual activity with a prostitute". Ms Lyon said it may not cover a situation where accommodation is given in return for sex.

But she said: "Any such contract would likely be unenforceable on the grounds of being contrary to public policy." She continued: "To my mind, the bigger issue is the fact that so many people are having to engage in sex work in order to meet the high cost of renting in Ireland.

"I don't think there is any real understanding of the number of students, and others, who don't fit the usual stereotypes, who are turning to escorting or Only Fans to pay their rent."