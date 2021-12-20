Landlords seeking sex for rent as housing crisis bites

Landlords are offering free or reduced cost rooms in exchange for sex as the housing crisis bites and tenants struggle to meet rising costs.

An Irish Examiner investigation uncovered online ads offering properties in return for sexual favours in Limerick and Dublin.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has condemned the ads and urged targeted tenants to tell gardaí.

One ad was for a shared house in Newcastlewest, Limerick, with the landlord advertising a room for a single lady “with a twist”.

The ad says: “Can do reduced rent for occasional fun.”

When contacted by a prospective tenant, the landlord made it clear that sexual activity was required on a weekly basis in return for rent of €200 for the first month and €250 per month thereafter.

When asked if the room was available without sexual favours, he said it was preferable to rent it out to someone willing to engage in sexual activity.

He also promised the accommodation would be free if the prospective tenant became his partner in the future.

He said another woman and a couple were also interested in the room and he would give the room to whoever he liked and “had naked fun with”.

The existence of the property and the veracity of the advertisement has been verified by the Irish Examiner .

One of the Dublin properties is being offered for free in return for a “friends with benefits” arrangement.

The advertisement reads: “Hey currently have a room to rent in North county Dublin, not looking to rent for cash but instead a fwb situation. Strictly applies to females, no males will be considered.”

Another advertisement promises a beautiful single room for a girl without rent. The advertiser wrote: “House located in Santry Dublin, so close to city, free car park and bus stop at home.. Let's chat soon. Note please only for sweet cute and charming girl only...Hahahaha Ping me soon, NSA.”

According to a report published by the Residential Tenancies Board on Friday, rents across the country grew at their highest rate since 2017 in the third quarter of this year.

The average monthly rent at present is €1,397. Average rents in Dublin are €1,915.58 per month at present, while Limerick rates stand at €1,110.39.

A report from Daft published last month highlighted that on November 1, there were just 1,460 homes available to rent nationwide — down 65% on the same date in 2020.

Mr O'Brien said of the sex for rent advertisements: “I condemn in the strongest terms any instance where properties are offered for rent in return for sexual favours.

"Where advertisements such as this are placed we would strongly encourage people to report it to An Garda Síochána.”

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said the ads highlight "the depraved depths of the housing crisis where grossly exploitative landlords expect sexual favours in return for putting a roof over people’s heads".

A chronic shortage of rental properties, and sky-high rents for the limited supply that does exist, mean that manipulative people are stepping in to take advantage of desperate people.

Last month, the issue of sex for rent was highlighted in the British House of Commons during a debate in the House of Lords on the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Amendments to the bill have been brought forward, seeking to make it a criminal offence for landlords arranging ‘sex for rent’ agreements with tenants.

Recent research by British housing and homeless charity Shelter suggested that 30,000 women in Britain were propositioned with sex for rent arrangements between March 2020 and January 2021.

There has been no survey of the area carried out in Ireland.

In September 2019, then Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger highlighted the issue in the Dáil, after being contacted by a tenant who was propositioned by her landlord in lieu of rent.