Covid-19 booster campaign to expand as 300,000 doses given last week

The head of the HSE’s vaccination campaign has said that walk-in clinics will continue this week in a bid to give the booster vaccine to as many people as possible.

To date 1.5 million booster vaccines have been administered, Damien McCallion told Newstalk Breakfast and RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland with 300,000 doses given last week alone. On some days more than 50,000 were administered.

Mr McCallion urged the public to monitor availability of booster doses through the HSE’s website and pointed out that the booster vaccines continue to be available through three channels – vaccination centres (for appointments and walk-ins), through GP surgeries (by appointment) and through pharmacies (also by appointment).

The booster campaign will continue to expand this week with more centres opening at Richmond Barracks and the RDS in Dublin and another in Cork city centre, he said.

Mr McCallion acknowledged that some centres were under pressure with long queues, and advised people to check social media where there were regular updates and with local radio through whom they are updating regularly.

The queues have eased back during the day, he said. He added: “In general it has worked very well”.

When asked when people in their twenties and thirties who had received the one dose Janssen vaccine would receive their booster, Mr McCallion said that the advice is that the campaign should progress through the list on the basis of priority.

As the campaign progresses, other age cohorts could be brought forward. Details for such expansions will be finalised this week.

“When we see gaps, we will bring people forward," he said.

Mr McCallion added that they were also providing the first dose to up to 10,000 people per week, which is encouraging.

Anyone who has not yet been vaccinated can go to a walk-in clinic.

According to Mr McCallion, the booster campaign was working through the cohorts as quickly and as rapidly as possible. It was hoped that everyone who wanted a booster could have it by the end of January or early February.

“As the numbers come through, if we see an opportunity we will amend the plan (for different cohorts).”