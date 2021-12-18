Hazardous conditions expected overnight as yellow fog warning in effect for six counties

Poor visibility and hazardous conditions are expected overnight and early into Sunday morning, as a yellow fog warning for six counties comes into effect.

The warning for Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath is currently in place and will remain so until midday on Sunday.

Met Éireann says areas of dense fog will form through the night in near calm conditions and will be slow to lift on Sunday morning.

Brian Farrell, communications manager for the Road Safety Authority (RSA), says it is critical for motorists to slow down and take all necessary precautions.

Mr Farrell says drivers should turn off any distracting noises from the car, and roll down their window so that they can hear any traffic coming.

"Visibility is going to be reduced, so it really is important that you slow down and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front," Mr Farrell said.

"Turn on your dipped headlights and of course your fog lights as well."

The RSA is advising any pedestrians to only cross the road at pedestrian crossings when it is safe to do so and for cyclists to have a light on their bike and wear a high-visibility jacket.