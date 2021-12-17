People over 40 can get Covid booster from Sunday

The Covid-19 booster vaccine will be available to people over the age of 40 from Sunday.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced the acceleration of the vaccine programme with those aged between 40 and 49 now becoming eligible.

People aged 40 and over can get the booster in vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies.

“We had scheduled that booster vaccination for people in their forties would begin in the week of 27 December,” said Mr Donnelly.

“This is now being brought forward to this Sunday, 19 December. Vaccination centres will begin walk-ins for this age group. GPs and pharmacies are also offering boosters to these age groups.” Mr Donnelly said he and the HSE have been working “to significantly increase capacity in recent weeks” He added: “We have witnessed significant increases in the numbers getting boosters, with over 160,000 administered in the past three days.

“It is welcome to see so many people presenting for a booster vaccination before Christmas.” Last week, Mr Donnelly said that the 15-minute wait after receiving the jab is to be waived to allow more to receive it.

On Wednesday evening, he said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) which was accepted.

To date, 1.4million boosters have been administered across the country.