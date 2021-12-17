GSOC probes delayed over unofficial industrial action by gardaí

Garda management has admitted there is an “unfortunate” situation which has seen investigations by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) backlogged due to unofficial Garda industrial action over pay and allowances.

However, Chief Superintendent John Dollard in the Garda Commissioner’s office said the matter is “being progressed through all available dispute resolution processes”.

Senior gardaí have been on a ‘go slow’ since early July, meaning they will only carry out the parts of their role “in strict compliance with the core duties of the Garda code” in a dispute over an increase in availability allowances for working outside rostered hours.

Duties currently being refused include certain investigations by Gsoc relating to internal Garda disciplinary matters. Criminal investigations are not impacted.

“This has given rise to the unfortunate situation of certain key pieces of work being delayed across a number of fronts, including delays in investigating certain complaints made to Gsoc due to members refusing to carry out the required investigations due to this action,” Chief Supt Dollard said in correspondence with the Public Accounts Committee.

It recently emerged that Gsoc had written to 396 people to tell them that investigations into complaints they had made had been delayed by the strike action.

Gsoc investigations of alleged breaches of discipline are supposed to conclude ordinarily in between 16 to 20 weeks.

The commission said in November that roughly 218 cases, representing 52% of all such matters, are being affected by the dispute.

“The resulting delays are outside the control of Gsoc,” a spokesperson for the commission said at the time.

The strike action is also affecting the implementation of the new Garda operating model — a restructuring of the force and the main thrust of the reform programme being introduced by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

“This matter is being progressed through all available dispute resolution processes including the industrial relations machinery of the State,” Chief Supt Dollard said.

He said the situation has seen “substantial engagement” between the Garda associations and the force’s management, along with both the Department of Justice, which controls the Garda vote, and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, which controls the budget.

“It is in the interest of all internal and external stakeholders that this dispute is brought to a conclusion within the earliest possible time-frame,” the Chief Superintendent said.