Asylum seekers can now apply for driving licences

Asylum seekers can apply for driving licences and learner permits as of today.

An amendment is set to be made to the Road Traffic and Roads Bill to ensure that any person who is legally entitled to reside in Ireland can apply for a provisional and full driving licence.

The High Court recently ruled that asylum seekers meet the residency requirements to apply for a licence.

“In the Programme for Government we gave a commitment to making it possible for asylum seekers to access the driving licence system,” Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said.

“Asylum seekers face many challenges as they make their way in life. Being able to drive will give people more independence in their daily lives and the ability to commute to work and education by car when necessary.”

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman TD added: “We committed to improving conditions for people in Direct Provision as we work to end the system and allowing people to apply for driving licences is another element of that.

“By removing the barrier to accessing driving licences, we are giving people an option to travel that many of us take for granted, whether that is going to college or work, meeting up with friends or bringing children to school.

“This is a positive step forward that will help people to live independent lives and better integrate into their communities.”

International protection applicants can now use their temporary residence certificates as proof of normal residence in Ireland when applying for a driving licence or learner permit.