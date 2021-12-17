ISPCA expose more than 20 illegal puppy farms so far this year

ISPCA Animal Welfare Inspectors have uncovered more than 20 illegal puppy farms so far in 2021, seizing over 300 dogs from illegal breeders.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for canine companions has skyrocketed - as have seizures of vulnerable and abused dogs from puppy farms. In one recent case, ISPCA Inspectors uncovered 21 dogs and puppies at an abandoned property.

A mix of mostly small breeds including Labradoodles, Shih-Tzus, Jack Russell Terriers, Yorkshire terriers and Chihuahuas, they were “terrified” when rescued. After spending some time in ISPCA care, they made full recoveries and have since been rehomed with loving families.

ISPCA Chief Inspector Conor Dowling said: “Many dogs and puppies we rescued were living in the most horrific conditions you could imagine, often caged with little to no room to move or escape from their own faeces and urine.

Such cruelty and neglect causes serious health, psychological and behavioural issues.

“Seldom there is clean drinking water, adequate food or bedding and often they are kept in darkness with no access to fresh air or daylight.

“Some of the dogs we rescue will have matted coats from lying in their own excrement and will be suffering from painful skin infections and open sores,” he continued.

Overgrown nails lead to infections and the lack of grooming for some breeds can cause pain.

Mr Dowling said: “The people who run illegal dog-breeding establishments only care about one thing, and that’s money.

“There is no thought for the welfare of these vulnerable dogs used over and over again for breeding to produce money-making litters of puppies.

“Many dogs will be suffering from psychological trauma resulting in behavioural issues and our animal carers spend considerable time trying to undo this damage.”

The ISPCA relies heavily on public support to continue preventing animal cruelty and alleviating animal suffering.