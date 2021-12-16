Senator criticises Department of Health over collapse of drugs taskforce

Senator criticises Department of Health over collapse of drugs taskforce

Independent senator Lynn Ruane said the collapse of the task force was “one of the most serious attacks” on the independent voice of the community sector. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 03:00
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Senator Lynn Ruane has likened the Department of Health’s allegation of “governance” issues at a local drugs task force to a person being called a “rat” in a local community.

The Tallaght social justice campaigner said the word “governance” suggested that serious offences had taken place — but said the department had not provided any evidence of what governance concerns it had.

Ms Ruane said the North Inner City Drugs and Alcohol Task Force and the professionalism of its leaders — outgoing chairman TCD professor Joe Barry and incoming chairwoman Anna Quigley — had been “tarred” by “unfair and unfounded” allegations.

Speaking in the Seanad, Ms Ruane said she had asked Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to answer her questions on the matter, given the matter had “escalated”.

Minister of State at the Department of Health, Frank Feighan, who has responsibility for the National Drugs Strategy, attended instead, saying that the minister was engaged in the Dáil.

Minister of State with responsibility for the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie
Minister of State with responsibility for the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Ms Ruane said the collapse of the task force was “one of the most serious attacks” on the principle of community engagement with the National Drugs Strategy and on the independent voice of the community sector.

The independent senator strongly criticised the nature of the attack, saying: “It happens by throwing out words like 'governance' and never backing it up, never actually saying what the issues are. 

It reminds me a bit of growing up in my community — all you had to do is write ‘Lynn is a rat’ on the wall. You never had to give any evidence or explain why. 

"As soon as it was there, you were tarred, and everyone else would step away just in case what’s been said is somehow right — and that is what the department is doing to the north inner city: they are labelling them.” 

Mr Feighan said task forces were expected to conduct their affairs in accordance with the task force handbook, and said the department had tried to address the governance concerns it had, but that this had not been successful.

He maintained that he supported the “autonomy” of task forces to appoint their chairperson.

He said his officials and himself were engaged in consultation to “reestablish” the task force, and added he would shortly receive a report setting out the next steps to do that.

But he said it was clear that “a new start” was needed for the task force, “so it can command the support of all stakeholders, including the local community, statutory agencies, and local politicians”.

Family Notices